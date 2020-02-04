Twitter resolves security flaw that enabled phone numbers to be matched with user accounts

Twitter's implementation of two-factor authentication exposed users' phone numbers

Twitter says several fake accounts exploited Twitter's API to access user information
Twitter has resolved an issue that enabled bad actors to exploit the Twitter API to match phone numbers with accounts. The security incident occurred in December 2019, according to Twitter, enabling...

