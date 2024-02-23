Google to use Reddit posts for training AI models

Reddit has inked a deal with Google, enabling the search giant to use posts from the popular online discussion platform for training its AI models.
The deal, unveiled Thursday and valued at $60 million per year, not only grants Google access to Reddit's vast repository of user-generated content but also empowers Reddit with access to Google's ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders