Google to use Reddit posts for training AI models

Reddit will get access to Vertex AI as part of the deal as it heads for IPO

Reddit has inked a deal with Google, enabling the search giant to use posts from the popular online discussion platform for training its AI models.

The deal, unveiled Thursday and valued at $60 million per year, not only grants Google access to Reddit's vast repository of user-generated content but also empowers Reddit with access to Google's ...

Parliamentary Committee urges independent oversight of Post Office compensation scheme

Capita reports £107mn annual losses, blames cyberattack

