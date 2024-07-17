Nearly 7% of all internet traffic is malicious, says Cloudflare

Volume and scale of DDoS attacks ‘vast’

Penny Horwood
clock • 2 min read
Shutterstock
Image:

Shutterstock

Cloudflare has released its latest State of Application Security Report and it makes for grim reading.

Cloudflare is a huge content delivery network and security company and it has visibility of the volume, velocity and variety of vast quantities of internet traffic. The patterns in this aggregated ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
UK and Irish police take down 'most prolific' DDoS site

Hacking

UK and Irish police take down 'most prolific' DDoS site

DigitalStress was a DDoS-for-hire service designed to make attacks easy

clock 24 July 2024 • 2 min read
Google abandons plan to phase out third-party cookies

Privacy

Google abandons plan to phase out third-party cookies

In a bid to please everyone, Google has done the opposite

clock 23 July 2024 • 3 min read
University CIO: 'We were owned in 4 hours'

Threats and Risks

University CIO: 'We were owned in 4 hours'

And that certainly focused minds, says Salford University’s Mark Wantling

clock 20 March 2024 • 5 min read
Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

IT Essentials: Investors are running out of patience with GenAI

Malicious 'ghost' DaaS network spreading malware through GitHub

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Threats and Risks

Ransomware operators exploit simple flaw in VMware ESXi to launch attacks
Threats and Risks

Ransomware operators exploit simple flaw in VMware ESXi to launch attacks

Now-patched bug allowed attackers to circumvent Microsoft AD authentication checks

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 30 July 2024 • 2 min read
French internet attacked during Olympics
Threats and Risks

French internet attacked during Olympics

Second major attack on French infrastructure in less than a week

Dev Kundaliya
clock 30 July 2024 • 2 min read
Russia-linked brute-force attacks trying to compromise European networks, report
Threats and Risks

Russia-linked brute-force attacks trying to compromise European networks, report

Threat actors are leveraging Microsoft Infrastructure to mask their activities

Dev Kundaliya
clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read