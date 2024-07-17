Nearly 7% of all internet traffic is malicious, says Cloudflare

Cloudflare has released its latest State of Application Security Report and it makes for grim reading.
Cloudflare is a huge content delivery network and security company and it has visibility of the volume, velocity and variety of vast quantities of internet traffic. The patterns in this aggregated ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders