IT Essentials: Time to take the deepfake fight to Big Tech

Speak softly and carry a big stick

Tom Allen
clock • 3 min read
IT Essentials: Time to take the deepfake fight to Big Tech

With most deepfakes coming from overseas, legislation can only have a limited impact until we crack down on the companies actually hosting AI content.

James Cleverly's remarks about the potential for AI-generated deepfakes to be used for electoral manipulation stuck out to me this week. This is, of course, already happening. Politicians around...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Asian Tech Roundup: Samsung's cunning chip rebadging

Chips and Components

Asian Tech Roundup: Samsung's cunning chip rebadging

Plus: Google reinstates Indian apps after government reacts

clock 08 March 2024 • 4 min read
Google announces changes to comply with EU DMA

Legislation and Regulation

Google announces changes to comply with EU DMA

More user choice and consent, less service linking

clock 06 March 2024 • 3 min read
AWS scraps egress fees for cloud migration

Cloud Computing

AWS scraps egress fees for cloud migration

Joins Google, but Microsoft remains absent

clock 06 March 2024 • 2 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Asian Tech Roundup: Samsung's cunning chip rebadging

Spring Statement 2024: What does it mean for tech?

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Government

Parliamentary Committee urges independent oversight of Post Office compensation scheme
Government

Parliamentary Committee urges independent oversight of Post Office compensation scheme

The institution is 'not fit' to administer the programme, it says

Dev Kundaliya
clock 08 March 2024 • 3 min read
Spring Statement 2024: What does it mean for tech?
Government

Spring Statement 2024: What does it mean for tech?

£800m to boost public sector productivity, and AI everywhere

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 06 March 2024 • 7 min read
UK government trials AI to streamline civil service operations, report
Government

UK government trials AI to streamline civil service operations, report

The initiative involves using AI tools to undertake tasks traditionally performed by civil servants

Dev Kundaliya
clock 01 March 2024 • 3 min read