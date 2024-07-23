Google's $23bn Wiz bid fizzles

Israeli cloud security startup Wiz has turned down a $23 billion acquisition offer from Google.
Instead, the startup, co-founded in 2020 by CEO Assaf Rappaport, will seek to go public, as it had planned before Google showed an interest, aiming for recurring revenues of $1 billion per year. ...
