'Gay furry hackers' breach conservative US think tank behind Project 2025

Heritage Foundation calls group "degenerate perverts"

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
'Gay furry hackers' breach conservative US think tank behind Project 2025

A collective of self-described "gay furry hackers" have released 2GB of data lifted from the Heritage Foundation, the conservative think-tank behind Project 2025 - a set of proposals that would bring the USA closer to being an authoritarian state.

The hacktivist group, known as SiegedSec, has been running a campaign it calls "OpTransRights," targeting (mostly government) websites to disrupt efforts to enact or enforce anti-trans and anti-abo...

