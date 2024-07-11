Why 'change' for the UK must include cybersecurity

Labour needs to to get ahead and demonstrate a commitment to security from the outset

clock • 4 min read
Why 'change' for the UK must include cybersecurity
Image:

Why 'change' for the UK must include cybersecurity

Over the last six weeks, the UK election has carried the promise of "change", from all parties. With a new Labour government now appointed, there is certainly a lot of work to be done.

Priorities range from the NHS to the economy to defence, but within the security industry there is one more critical area of concern that demands an urgent response. High-profile cyber attacks cont...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Russia-linked brute-force attacks trying to compromise European networks, report

Threats and Risks

Russia-linked brute-force attacks trying to compromise European networks, report

Threat actors are leveraging Microsoft Infrastructure to mask their activities

clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read
CrowdStrike: Thousands of typosquatting domains registered after global outage

Threats and Risks

CrowdStrike: Thousands of typosquatting domains registered after global outage

CrowdStrike says cybercriminals are attempting to install a new infostealer malware through fake fixes

clock 24 July 2024 • 2 min read
King's Speech promises regulation of 'the most powerful AI technologies'

Legislation and Regulation

King's Speech promises regulation of 'the most powerful AI technologies'

But no specific AI bill

clock 17 July 2024 • 4 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Security

Microsoft offers advice on avoiding another CrowdStrike-style outage
Security

Microsoft offers advice on avoiding another CrowdStrike-style outage

Vendors should minimise use of kernel mode, customers should make full use of integrated Windows security features

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read
'Gay furry hackers' breach conservative US think tank behind Project 2025
Security

'Gay furry hackers' breach conservative US think tank behind Project 2025

Heritage Foundation calls group "degenerate perverts"

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 11 July 2024 • 2 min read
Mammoth Microsoft Patch Tuesday fixes four zero-days, five critical bugs
Security

Mammoth Microsoft Patch Tuesday fixes four zero-days, five critical bugs

142 holes plugged this month

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 10 July 2024 • 3 min read