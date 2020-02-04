Google misses revenue targets as online advertising growth declines - but Google Cloud pulls-in $8.9bn in 2019

Cloud computing turned over $8.92bn in 2019, while EU fines fell from $5.1bn to 'just' $1.7bn

Google's net income was boosted by a big fall in the level of EU fines it needed to pay in 2019
Google's net income was boosted by a big fall in the level of EU fines it needed to pay in 2019
  • Dev Kundaliya
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Google parent company Alphabet has missed its fourth-quarter revenue estimates as a result of slowing advertising sales growth. The company posted revenues of $46.08 billion for its 2019 fourth quarter,...

To continue reading...

More on Cloud and Infrastructure