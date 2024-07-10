Mammoth Microsoft Patch Tuesday fixes four zero-days, five critical bugs

142 holes plugged this month

John Leonard
clock • 3 min read
Mammoth Microsoft Patch Tuesday fixes four zero-days, five critical bugs
Image:

Mammoth Microsoft Patch Tuesday fixes four zero-days, five critical bugs

After several relatively quiet months, Microsoft's July Patch Tuesday update contains fixes for a mammoth 142 flaws, including four zero-days, two of which have been actively exploited, and five vulnerabilities classified as "critical".

The four zero days CVE-2024-38080 is an elevation of privilege (EoP) vulnerability affecting Microsoft's Hyper-V virtualisation functionality in Windows 11 and Windows Server, which is being acti...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Ransomware operators exploit simple flaw in VMware ESXi to launch attacks

Threats and Risks

Ransomware operators exploit simple flaw in VMware ESXi to launch attacks

Now-patched bug allowed attackers to circumvent Microsoft AD authentication checks

clock 30 July 2024 • 2 min read
Microsoft offers advice on avoiding another CrowdStrike-style outage

Security

Microsoft offers advice on avoiding another CrowdStrike-style outage

Vendors should minimise use of kernel mode, customers should make full use of integrated Windows security features

clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read
Russia-linked brute-force attacks trying to compromise European networks, report

Threats and Risks

Russia-linked brute-force attacks trying to compromise European networks, report

Threat actors are leveraging Microsoft Infrastructure to mask their activities

clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read
John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Ransomware operators exploit simple flaw in VMware ESXi to launch attacks

Microsoft offers advice on avoiding another CrowdStrike-style outage

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Security

Microsoft offers advice on avoiding another CrowdStrike-style outage
Security

Microsoft offers advice on avoiding another CrowdStrike-style outage

Vendors should minimise use of kernel mode, customers should make full use of integrated Windows security features

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read
'Gay furry hackers' breach conservative US think tank behind Project 2025
Security

'Gay furry hackers' breach conservative US think tank behind Project 2025

Heritage Foundation calls group "degenerate perverts"

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 11 July 2024 • 2 min read
Why 'change' for the UK must include cybersecurity
Security

Why 'change' for the UK must include cybersecurity

Labour needs to to get ahead and demonstrate a commitment to security from the outset

Rick Jones
clock 11 July 2024 • 4 min read