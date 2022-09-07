Scaling up fact checking: AI's role

John Leonard
clock • 7 min read
Andy Dudfield of Full Fact
Image:

Andy Dudfield of Full Fact

Full Fact's automation chief Andy Dudfield on the web-scale challenge of correcting misinformation

A lie is halfway round the world before the truth has got its boots on. This famous aphorism has never felt more apt, but who coined it? That is less clear. Similar adages bemoaning the human prope...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Accenture acquires four companies in one week

New guidance on software supply chain attacks released

More on Careers and Skills

Russ Shaw, Tech London Advocates
Careers and Skills

Good intentions are not enough to bridge the tech skills gap

Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates tells Computing why he's spent the last decade advocating for UK tech to realise its potential, and why it's time to walk the talk on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 22 July 2022 • 5 min read
Partner content: Emerging technology - why digital transformation is unsustainable without green goals
Strategy

Partner content: Emerging technology - why digital transformation is unsustainable without green goals

Lenovo
clock 18 July 2022 • 2 min read
Partner Content: Keynote series - Smarter Technology for the Next Reality
Strategy

Partner Content: Keynote series - Smarter Technology for the Next Reality

Lenovo
clock 18 July 2022 • 1 min read