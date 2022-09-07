Scaling up fact checking: AI's role

Full Fact's automation chief Andy Dudfield on the web-scale challenge of correcting misinformation
A lie is halfway round the world before the truth has got its boots on. This famous aphorism has never felt more apt, but who coined it? That is less clear. Similar adages bemoaning the human prope...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders