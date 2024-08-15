English Premier League to replace VAR with iPhone-based system for offside detection

New system promises to enhance the accuracy of critical in-game decisions

clock • 2 min read
English Premier League to replace VAR with iPhone-based system for offside detection
Image:

English Premier League to replace VAR with iPhone-based system for offside detection

The English Premier League is planning complete overhaul of its controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.

As reported by The Wired, the upcoming 2024/25 season, which begins on Friday, will witness the introduction of "Dragon," a new offside detection system powered by a fleet of iPhones. The techno...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
IT Essentials: Southgate the servant leader

Leadership

IT Essentials: Southgate the servant leader

IT pros can learn from England's manager

clock 15 July 2024 • 3 min read
Decoding the bat signal: How machine learning is helping conserve bats and their habitats

Artificial Intelligence

Decoding the bat signal: How machine learning is helping conserve bats and their habitats

Acoustic data that once took years to decipher can now be analysed in days

clock 04 June 2024 • 6 min read
Apple revenues fall - but not by as much as expected

Finance and Reporting

Apple revenues fall - but not by as much as expected

Investors cheered by better-than-expected results and stock buyback

clock 03 May 2024 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

UK Statistics Authority calls for greater data sharing to boost economy

Google's AI-generated summaries leave publishers concerned

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Applications

English Premier League to replace VAR with iPhone-based system for offside detection
Applications

English Premier League to replace VAR with iPhone-based system for offside detection

New system promises to enhance the accuracy of critical in-game decisions

Dev Kundaliya
clock 15 August 2024 • 2 min read
Adobe users revolt over updated terms of use
Applications

Adobe users revolt over updated terms of use

Terms give company the right to “access your content through both automated and manual methods”

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 06 June 2024 • 3 min read
Elon Musk says AI could kill us all then unveils AI chatbot
Applications

Elon Musk says AI could kill us all then unveils AI chatbot

But it's okay because it'll make people laugh

Dev Kundaliya
clock 06 November 2023 • 3 min read