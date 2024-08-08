Ofcom tells social media platforms to 'act now' amidst UK unrest

Expresses concern about digital platforms being used to spread hatred

clock • 3 min read
Ofcom tells social media platforms to 'act now' amidst UK unrest
Image:

Ofcom tells social media platforms to 'act now' amidst UK unrest

Britain's media regulator Ofcom has issued a warning to online platforms, stating that they must "act now" to prevent their sites from being used as tools for instigating disorder.

It comes amidst concerns over the role of social media websites in fuelling recent unrest across the country. In an open letter, Gill Whitehead, Ofcom's group director for online safety, express...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Ofcom fines TikTok £1.9m for failure to provide child safety information

Legislation and Regulation

Ofcom fines TikTok £1.9m for failure to provide child safety information

Broadcasting and telecoms regulator Ofcom has fined TikTok £1.875 million for "failing to accurately respond to a formal request for information about its parental controls safety feature."

clock 25 July 2024 • 2 min read
Young voters targeted with misleading election content on TikTok

Social Networking

Young voters targeted with misleading election content on TikTok

BBC investigation finds fake, AI generated videos being shared by genuine users and bots

clock 04 June 2024 • 3 min read
Leaked documents provide glimpse into Google's search secrets

Search

Leaked documents provide glimpse into Google's search secrets

'Over a decade we've been lied to,' says source

clock 29 May 2024 • 3 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

UK Statistics Authority calls for greater data sharing to boost economy

Google's AI-generated summaries leave publishers concerned

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Social Networking

Twitter app disappears from Mac App Store as X focus shifts to mobile
Social Networking

Twitter app disappears from Mac App Store as X focus shifts to mobile

No official word yet from X

Dev Kundaliya
clock 02 August 2024 • 2 min read
Young voters targeted with misleading election content on TikTok
Social Networking

Young voters targeted with misleading election content on TikTok

BBC investigation finds fake, AI generated videos being shared by genuine users and bots

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 04 June 2024 • 3 min read
X vows to oppose order to remove posts about Sydney stabbing
Social Networking

X vows to oppose order to remove posts about Sydney stabbing

Australian regulators will be ‘robustly challenged’ in court

Muskan Arora
clock 22 April 2024 • 1 min read