A call for concrete AI legislation in the UK

clock • 3 min read
The King’s Speech in July was watched intently by business leaders and key decision makers across industries - all hoping for some clarity on the new UK government’s approach to AI regulation. Instead, they face continued uncertainty in this critical area, leaving them in an “AI-limbo" with no concrete regulatory framework in sight.

With the rules of engagement unclear, the outlook on the investment into and the deployment of AI solutions looks foggy. It creates a challenging environment for businesses looking to invest in eit...

