Accenture acquires four companies in one week

Accenture, the Chicago-headquartered solution provider global powerhouse, spent millions on acquiring four companies last week.

Among the companies Accenture acquired were a Netherlands-based cloud services specialist and a leading climate change strategy consultancy firm in London.

With a market cap of over $182 billion, there appears to be no end in sight to the company's voracious appetite for acquisitions.

Accenture acquires cloud consultancy Sentia

Last Friday, Accenture completed its acquisition of Netherlands-based Sentia, a cloud consultancy which offers services that range from hybrid cloud and multi-cloud to cloud transformation and migration.

The Sentia deal adds more than 300 cloud professionals to Accenture's Cloud First group, with the goal of boosting the solution provider behemoth's ability to provide end-to-end cloud infrastructures services across all clouds.

"The acquisition of Sentia's business in the Netherlands, Belgium and Bulgaria enhances our capabilities in Europe, particularly around hybrid cloud and sovereign cloud," said Roy Ikink, lead for Accenture Cloud First Netherlands, in a statement.

"The Sentia team's experience in this area will be invaluable in helping clients to address regional data privacy regulations."

Sentia also offers unique digital experience monitoring services that analyse, track and predict enterprise applications and cloud services options for businesses.

Accenture snaps up supply chain standout MacGregor Partners

On Thursday, Accenture acquired Raleigh, N.C.-based MacGregor Partners, a leading supply chain consultancy and technology provider specialising in intelligent logistics and warehouse management.

The MacGregor Partners deal adds more than 100 employees to Accenture's Intelligent Platform Services group, bringing deep expertise in helping companies across industries with warehouse and transportation management system implementations.

"The acquisition of MacGregor deepens our capabilities for supply chain network transformation and extends our skilled workforce in delivering effective solutions with our alliance partner, Blue Yonder," said Renato Scaff, Accenture's North America Supply Chain & Operations leader in a statement.

The acquisition expands Accenture's supply chain network and fulfilment transformation capabilities powered by Blue Yonder technology.

Accenture captures London climate change consultancy Carbon Intelligence

Last Thursday, Accenture also acquired London-based Carbon Intelligence, which specialises in helping global businesses understand and reduce their carbon footprint.

The deal adds more than 160 professionals consisting of data scientists, consultants and sustainability experts to the Accenture team focused on helping customers reduce their carbon footprint.

Carbon Intelligence uses a unique strategy, dubbed Science Based Target Initiative, that leads to transformational rethinking of a client's business models and value chains to reduce its carbon footprint.

Accenture's sustainability leader in the UK and Ireland, Toby Siddall, said Carbon Intelligence is an important addition given their leading capabilities in emissions measurement and management, and trusted data-based insights to support clients in "decarbonisation goals against science-based" targets.

"Together with Accenture's capacity to deliver real transformation at scale, we will be able to accelerate true impact in reducing total emissions with our clients and for the communities they serve," he said.

Accenture acquires Eclipse Automation for manufacturing and robotics

And last Monday, Accenture acquired Canadian firm Eclipse Automation, a provider of customised manufacturing automation and robotics solutions.

With Accenture's purchase of Eclipse Automation, the company will add approximately 800 professionals to its digital engineering and manufacturing service business.

The acquisition enables Accenture to offer automated production lines that leverage the cloud, data and artificial intelligence—making factories and plants more productive and sustainable.

Eclipse Automation creates automated manufacturing systems to produce sophisticated products for life sciences, industrial equipment, automotive, energy and consumer goods companies.

Accenture did not disclose financial details for any of its four acquisitions this week.

Approximately 47% of Accenture's total revenue comes from North America, followed by 32% in Europe, then 20% via emerging markets, according to its most recent third fiscal quarter earnings results.

A version of this article was first published in Computing's sister title CRN.com