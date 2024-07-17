King's Speech promises regulation of 'the most powerful AI technologies'

The King's Speech on Wednesday mentioned measures to enhance the legal safeguards around the most powerful AI technologies, but stopped short of announcing an AI bill.
Labour's manifesto outlined plans to "ensure the safe development and use of AI models by introducing binding regulation on the handful of companies developing the most powerful AI models and by ba...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders