The Spark #1 - 'If you're not obsessed with this being a success, you shouldn't do it because it'll be a nightmare most of the time'

Stuart Sumner speaks to Tony Pepper, co-founder and CEO of human layer security firms Egress, discussing his organisation's journey, and what he wishes he'd done differently

The Spark
The Spark
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The Spark is a new podcast from Computing where we speak to the founders of some of the world's most exciting and fastest growing companies. Every startup is born from blood, sweat and tears, replete...

To continue reading...

More on Security