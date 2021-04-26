The Spark #1 - 'If you're not obsessed with this being a success, you shouldn't do it because it'll be a nightmare most of the time'
Stuart Sumner speaks to Tony Pepper, co-founder and CEO of human layer security firms Egress, discussing his organisation's journey, and what he wishes he'd done differently
The Spark is a new podcast from Computing where we speak to the founders of some of the world's most exciting and fastest growing companies. Every startup is born from blood, sweat and tears, replete...
More on Security
'My questionable morality in that moment paid off' - 15 Questions with Slack Head of UK Stuart Templeton
Templeton takes on Computing's 15 Questions to share his enthusiasm for the outdoors, his hopes for the future and his concern for the planet
Building momentum for digitisation at an NHS trust
'At the core I'm a nurse but I could see processes struggling to keep up with the times', says CNIO Dione Rogers
Are hybrid events the future for tech?
There was never a compelling reason to blend physical and digital audiences - but the pandemic has changed the conversation around hybrid events
Entries for the Women in Tech Awards close 30th April
The awards celebrate womens' outstanding work across the tech sector
AI & Machine Learning Awards 2021: Here's the shortlist
The shortlist names the most forward-thinking and innovative companies in UK AI today