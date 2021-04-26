Deskflix: Digital Workplace - supporting the new way of working

Join us in May for our latest Deskflix event: Digital Workplace

The Coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on our lives with most organisations making a sudden switch to mass remote working. As restrictions are progressively eased, the impact continues, with organisations having to decide when to allow staff back into offices, what proportion of remote working should be expected, and how all of this should be supported.

Whilst in the early days of lockdown teething troubles with overloaded networks, malfunctioning video calls and patchy remote access to certain systems was tolerated, both staff and customers now expect far higher levels of service. This means tackling both the cultural challenges of understanding how and where employees want to work, and the technical challenges of offering a seamless IT experience whatever the new world looks like.

Take part in this virtual event to put your questions to the experts, and see what your peers have learnt from the pandemic, and how they plan to apply this understanding to 2021 and beyond.

Deskflix Season 5: Digital Workplace takes place on Wednesday 12th May. The agenda can be found here. Register today.