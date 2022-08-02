Andy Gamble

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
Andy Gamble

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

A senior executive with more than 20 years IT experience in some of the world's most innovative organisations, Andy has held senior positions in both centralised and geographically diverse businesses across America, Asia and Europe. He is focused on achieving value through the appropriate implementation and use of technology.

Andy has a proven track record of delivering results from concept to conclusion, with an ability to quickly understand true business requirement, unify teams and drive broad digital transformation agendas.

Before joining Currys in June 2020, he was CIO for Dyson, Essentra and Sony.

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Milena Nikolic

Kieran Forde

More on Ecommerce

Partner content: Emerging technology - why digital transformation is unsustainable without green goals
Strategy

Partner content: Emerging technology - why digital transformation is unsustainable without green goals

Lenovo
clock 18 July 2022 • 2 min read
Partner Content: Keynote series - Smarter Technology for the Next Reality
Strategy

Partner Content: Keynote series - Smarter Technology for the Next Reality

Lenovo
clock 18 July 2022 • 1 min read
Homeworking in UK more than doubles since 2019
Strategy

Homeworking in UK more than doubles since 2019

In a roundup of the latest data and analysis on the UK economy, business and jobs, the ONS confirms that remote and hybrid working has increased everywhere, but regional differences remain in terms of the extent and type of the increase.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 13 July 2022 • 3 min read