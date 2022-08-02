Microsoft develops 3MW-capable hydrogen fuel cells

Microsoft claims to have created a 3MW hydrogen fuel cell system that it wants to install at a research data centre, to see whether it is feasible to do away with diesel backup generators.

Sean James, Microsoft's director of data centre research, referred to the development as "a moon landing moment" for the data centre industry.

"We have a generator that produces no emissions. It's mind-blowing."

Microsoft tested the system, which pushes the limits of scalability for hydrogen fuel cells, with its equipment partner Plug Partner, a US company researching hydrogen fuel cell technology.

The system uses a fuel cell technology called a proton exchange membrane (PEM), which produces power by facilitating a chemical interaction between hydrogen and oxygen that emits zero carbon.

The tests were conducted over a period of several weeks in June at Plug Power's facility in New York State.

Two fuel cells, housed in two 40-feet-long shipping containers, powered the backup generator system.

Each container held 18 125-kilowatt fuel cells, the largest Plug has created so far.

The system is capable of producing up to 3 megawatts of electricity, which could power 1,800 households.

Microsoft says it wants to install one of these systems at a research data centre, where its engineers can acquire the skills to deploy the technology safely.

The successful test represents a significant advancement since it is the first demonstration of a hydrogen fuel cell system that can run on a par with standard backup diesel generators.

Microsoft doesn't yet have a scheduled date for its first operational deployment in a production data centre; but when it does, it will probably be at a new facility in an area where diesel generators are not permitted due to air quality rules.

The company is moving cautiously, however, since there are many moving parts in the system that must all work together for the roll-out to go ahead smoothly.

Microsoft has researching fuel cell technology since 2013 and has made a commitment to be carbon negative by 2030.

"I'm excited about the idea of working on something that can make a difference in the world, and hydrogen has a ton of potential to be a huge game changer," James said.

"When a lot of people think of renewable energy, they think of wind turbines and solar panels, and they don't necessarily think of hydrogen.

"I know I didn't. I think that will definitely change."

