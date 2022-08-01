Anne-Marie Imafidon

A respected tech thought-leader, Anne-Marie is renowned for her work championing and inspiring women looking to find a role in the STEM world. As CEO and founder of Stemmetes, she heads an award-winning team that run workshops, public events and incubators for girls across the UK, introducing them to STEM role models, concepts and careers in fun, informal and relevant ways.

Anne-Marie is a frequent speaker at conferences and roundtables, an adviser and a consultant for organisations wishing to work towards opening the tech field to women. She also hosts the popular Women Tech Charge podcast.