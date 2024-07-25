Pentagon contractor Leidos hit by data breach

Internal documents leaked on cybercrime forum

clock • 2 min read
Pentagon contractor Leidos hit by data breach
Image:

Pentagon contractor Leidos hit by data breach

Hackers have reportedly leaked internal documents stolen from Leidos Holdings Inc., a company with a significant contract portfolio including the US Defense Department, Homeland Security, and NASA.

A person with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg News that the company believes the documents leaked by hackers were stolen during a previously disclosed breach at Diligent Corporation. Dili...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Disney faces potential data breach, hacker group claims massive leak

Hacking

Disney faces potential data breach, hacker group claims massive leak

NullBulge says motive is to expose potential corporate malpractices

clock 15 July 2024 • 2 min read
AT&T data breach exposes call records of 'nearly all' wireless customers

Hacking

AT&T data breach exposes call records of 'nearly all' wireless customers

Stolen data isn't publicly available yet, the company claims

clock 14 July 2024 • 3 min read
'Gay furry hackers' breach conservative US think tank behind Project 2025

Security

'Gay furry hackers' breach conservative US think tank behind Project 2025

Heritage Foundation calls group "degenerate perverts"

clock 11 July 2024 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

French internet attacked during Olympics

Executives hype AI benefits while employees struggle with increased workloads, survey reveals

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Hacking

Pentagon contractor Leidos hit by data breach
Hacking

Pentagon contractor Leidos hit by data breach

Internal documents leaked on cybercrime forum

Dev Kundaliya
clock 25 July 2024 • 2 min read
UK and Irish police take down 'most prolific' DDoS site
Hacking

UK and Irish police take down 'most prolific' DDoS site

DigitalStress was a DDoS-for-hire service designed to make attacks easy

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 24 July 2024 • 2 min read
UK teen arrested for alleged role in MGM Resorts cyberattack
Hacking

UK teen arrested for alleged role in MGM Resorts cyberattack

The suspect was released on bail as investigations continue

Dev Kundaliya
clock 21 July 2024 • 2 min read