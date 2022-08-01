Richard Gifford

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK
Richard is a successful CIO who has worked in a number of industries: supply chain and logistics; property and construction; manufacturing and distribution; healthcare; and leisure, including both large and small enterprises. He is known for both holding positions for extended time - never less than four years - and his fast-paced approach to transformation. He has built his skillset over more than 20 years, and is adept at quickly absorbing information, understanding complex scenarios and finding solutions.