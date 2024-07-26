UK and India announce joint Technology Security Initiative

Countries say the new initiative to drive economic growth, create jobs and strengthen the bilateral relationship

clock • 3 min read
UK and India announce joint Technology Security Initiative
Image:

UK and India announce joint Technology Security Initiative

The United Kingdom and India on Wednesday announced the launch of a new Technology Security Initiative in a move to bolster economic ties and address critical global challenges.

The ambitious partnership aims to enhance telecom security, stimulate investment in emerging sectors, and foster collaboration in critical areas such as semiconductors, AI, quantum computing, biote...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
UK invests £106m in five quantum research hubs

Government

UK invests £106m in five quantum research hubs

The new initiative will bring together researchers and businesses to develop revolutionary quantum technologies

clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read
Asian Tech Roundup: Billionaire banged up

Legislation and Regulation

Asian Tech Roundup: Billionaire banged up

Plus: Japan's human-skinned robots

clock 26 July 2024 • 5 min read
Indian antitrust regulator finds Apple's App Store abuses market power

Law

Indian antitrust regulator finds Apple's App Store abuses market power

Latest in a line of global antitrust regulation against Apple

clock 14 July 2024 • 3 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

French internet attacked during Olympics

Executives hype AI benefits while employees struggle with increased workloads, survey reveals

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Government

UK invests £106m in five quantum research hubs
Government

UK invests £106m in five quantum research hubs

The new initiative will bring together researchers and businesses to develop revolutionary quantum technologies

Dev Kundaliya
clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read
BCS calls for publication of ethical AI policies and improved cybersecurity
Government

BCS calls for publication of ethical AI policies and improved cybersecurity

Separate open letter from good governance advocates offers support in the rebuilding of trust in government

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 16 July 2024 • 3 min read
Will Starmer take Blair's one piece of advice and focus on tech?
Government

Will Starmer take Blair's one piece of advice and focus on tech?

Lack of Manifesto detail is not an insurmountable problem

Amanda Brock
clock 10 July 2024 • 5 min read