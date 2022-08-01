Fiona Humphreys

A CIO with over 20 years' experience in FTSE 100/250 companies, Fiona is a member of the UK&I Board at E.ON. She works with senior executives to deliver technology-enabled business transformation in support of the overall business strategy. Having worked across the IT stack, and led on complex and multi-disciplined technology and digital initiatives, she is an expert critical thinker in a commercial environment.

Fiona has led IT at E.ON since January 2021, but has also worked in the FMCG, hospitality and retail industries, including Compass Group, RICS and Britvic.