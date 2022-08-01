Fiona Humphreys

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
Fiona Humphreys

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

A CIO with over 20 years' experience in FTSE 100/250 companies, Fiona is a member of the UK&I Board at E.ON. She works with senior executives to deliver technology-enabled business transformation in support of the overall business strategy. Having worked across the IT stack, and led on complex and multi-disciplined technology and digital initiatives, she is an expert critical thinker in a commercial environment.

Fiona has led IT at E.ON since January 2021, but has also worked in the FMCG, hospitality and retail industries, including Compass Group, RICS and Britvic.

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Andy Gamble

Milena Nikolic

More on Health

Extreme temperatures disrupt NHS trust's IT systems, impacts services
Health

Extreme temperatures disrupt NHS trust's IT systems, impacts services

Guy's and St Thomas' Trust in London has had to cancel operations as doctors were unable to access patients' records

Dev Kundaliya
clock 22 July 2022 • 3 min read
Partner content: Emerging technology - why digital transformation is unsustainable without green goals
Strategy

Partner content: Emerging technology - why digital transformation is unsustainable without green goals

Lenovo
clock 18 July 2022 • 2 min read
Partner Content: Keynote series - Smarter Technology for the Next Reality
Strategy

Partner Content: Keynote series - Smarter Technology for the Next Reality

Lenovo
clock 18 July 2022 • 1 min read