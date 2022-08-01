Howard Reed

Tom Allen
Howard Reed

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

Howard has plenty of experience in the retail sector, starting as a general manager at Asda in the '90s. From there he has worked at companies including IBM, Asda (again), New Look, the Co-operative and JD Williams. Since 2015 he has led IT at Matalan as the company's CIO.

Through his time in the retail sector Howard has learned how to run and support complex, large-scale integrations; to manage business change programmes both locally and remotely; and to work with board members to construct an IT strategy that will support business growth.

Tom Allen
