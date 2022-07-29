Andy Caddy

Andy has been in IT for more than 30 years, starting at Chesterman back in 1991 and working for leading companies including Argos, easyJet and Cable & Wireless. Recently - in June 2022 - he left his position as CDO at The Collective to join PureGym as Group CIO. This will be his second experience in the health & fitness sector, following four years at Virgin Active, where he led IT across seven countries.

Andy's passion is in delivering business solutions with IT that effect change, help people and deliver value.