Richard Newsome

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

Richard is a pillar of the UK IT industry, first joining Boots' nascent IT department in 1983. Since then he has gone on to build and lead technology teams in retail and consumer goods, including Cadbury's, Kraft Foods, Rolls Royce and Sainsbury's.

Last year Richard moved to the third sector, joining Cancer Research UK as Chief Technology Officer. There leads the technology department and plays a critical role in the charity's digital transformation.

 

 

Tom Allen
Tom Allen

