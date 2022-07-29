Jonny Wooldridge

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

Jonny leads both BT and EE's digital engineering teams, and has a central role in BT's digital transformation. He has held similar roles at Marks and Spencer, Photobox, Opodo.com, Lastminute.com, The Cambridge Satchel Company and more.

Jonny's team is helping transform the customer-facing digital touch points for BT and EE through the use of modern digital engineering technology and practices. The leadership goes beyond products and infrastructure - instilling modern DevOps practices and culture has been key to the transformation.

