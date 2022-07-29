Christina Scott

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
Christina Scott

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

With more than 20 years of experience in the IT industry, Christina has built digital experience across the media industry. She has worked at firms including the Financial Times, the BBC, ITV Digital and more recently News UK. However, she left the media sector behind in 2021 to take on a new challenge as Chief Product and Technology Officer at OVO Energy.

Christina excels at motivating and managing large teams to deliver high impact and high profile products, business and technology solutions.

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Richard Newsome

Andy Caddy

More on uncategorised

A decade-long labour shortage is helping to fuel big pay rises for IT professionals
Leadership

Want to make £££ in IT? Go into quality assurance, security, architecture or programme management

Then work your way up to CIO - but avoid the helpdesk, which (as always) offers the worst-paid roles in IT

Graeme Burton
clock 13 February 2020 •
IT professionals are generally happy in their roles - they just want more money
Leadership

Half of IT pros plan to change jobs in 2020 - Harvey Nash

Two-thirds of IT pros are happy in their job, according to Harvey Nash survey, but just want more money

Graeme Burton
clock 13 February 2020 •
uncategorised

Firewall pioneer Nir Zuk discusses next-generation security

Computing blogs
clock 28 October 2010 • 4 min read