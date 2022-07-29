Christina Scott

With more than 20 years of experience in the IT industry, Christina has built digital experience across the media industry. She has worked at firms including the Financial Times, the BBC, ITV Digital and more recently News UK. However, she left the media sector behind in 2021 to take on a new challenge as Chief Product and Technology Officer at OVO Energy.

Christina excels at motivating and managing large teams to deliver high impact and high profile products, business and technology solutions.