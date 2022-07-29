Alison McGurk

Alison is the Head of Architecture, Data & Intelligence in AstraZeneca's Operations IT team. She and her colleagues select, architect and design the solutions to enable the business capabilities for AstraZeneca's Manufacturing, Quality, Supply Chain, Logistics, and Procurement areas, as well as the underlying data, BI and analytics.

Prior to AstraZeneca Alison worked in the consumer goods and retail spaces, spending 10 years at Unilever before moving through increasingly senior architect roles at Tesco, Sainsbury's and The Co-operative Group.