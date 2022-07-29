Jatin Chandwani

Jatin is a technology leader with more than two decades of experience in solution conception, enterprise architecture and global implementation. A multi-disciplinary problem solver with strong creative, analytical, team assembly, and business transformation skills, he has worked at multiple enterprise-scale firms with increasing levels of seniority. They include chief architect roles at Tui, CTO at Carnival UK and his current role as CTO at KFC UK. Those are just a small selection of roles in a career that has crossed industries, including media, trading, travel, gaming, retail and eCommerce.

Jatin is especially recognised for his skills in improving functionality, streamlining business operations, digital transformation and product development.