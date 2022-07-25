Debra Bailey

Debra is a leader with a wide breadth of experience in strategic, transformational, operational and change roles at enterprise-scale organisations in both the public and private sectors. Her former roles have been in retail, financial services, telecommunications and healthcare, and she now works in the logistics industry as CIO of Royal Mail. There she is responsible for developing and executing the organisation's IT and cyber security strategies; defining and developing technology solutions to support the ongoing digital transformation, as well as the commercial and product development strategies; and day-to-day operations.