Laura Dawson

A self-described 'leader of tech teams and geeks' for more than 30 years, Laura has held many roles - from data analyst to farm hand. She has mostly worked in the public (Civil Service, Oftel, British Council) and charity (Save the Children, RSPB) sectors, and for the last two years has led IT at the London School of Economics as the CIO. As well as handling digital strategy, this involved supporting and sharing leadership of LSE's Covid response as it moved to online and hybrid teaching.

Laura is passionate about all things data - including what she calls "the messy and fiddly bits about human beings" - and skilled in designing and delivering strategy; building teams; and introducing major IT systems - as well as having the courage to kill them off if they fail to deliver.