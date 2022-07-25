Laura Dawson

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
Laura Dawson

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

A self-described 'leader of tech teams and geeks' for more than 30 years, Laura has held many roles - from data analyst to farm hand. She has mostly worked in the public (Civil Service, Oftel, British Council) and charity (Save the Children, RSPB) sectors, and for the last two years has led IT at the London School of Economics as the CIO. As well as handling digital strategy, this involved supporting and sharing leadership of LSE's Covid response as it moved to online and hybrid teaching.

Laura is passionate about all things data - including what she calls "the messy and fiddly bits about human beings" - and skilled in designing and delivering strategy; building teams; and introducing major IT systems - as well as having the courage to kill them off if they fail to deliver.

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Ian McKetty

Laura Meyer

More on Applications

Ordnance Survey research reveals sustainable opportunities for developers
Software

Ordnance Survey research reveals sustainable opportunities for developers

Sustainability projects offer higher remuneration and job satisfaction, study finds

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 13 July 2022 • 3 min read
Interview: Edgeverve, AI & Machine Learning Awards winner
Applications

Interview: Edgeverve, AI & Machine Learning Awards winner

"We stand for a few different things compared to other technology vendors"

Computing Staff
clock 22 June 2022 • 2 min read
Interview: ELEKS, AI & Machine Learning Awards Winner
Applications

Interview: ELEKS, AI & Machine Learning Awards Winner

"A strong data science team combines a keen understanding of business operations and domains with expertise in various scientific fields"

Computing Staff
clock 14 June 2022 • 4 min read