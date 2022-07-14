Rachel Dunscombe

Rachel holds multiple IT sector roles. As well as a UK Government AI Council member, a visiting professor/director at the Digital Health Leadership Programme, a non-executive director for the Digital Health Society, and strategic digital advisor for the Northern Care Alliance, she is an advisor for KLAS and digital associate editor for the BMJ.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

Working on leaky pipeline strategy for the NHS and wider government to ensure our talent includes the populations we serve.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

Personalised and precision medicine - using data and tech to figure out exactly the best treatment for you.

What makes you laugh?

My CiO colleagues - big shout out to Jo Smith and Phillipa Winter.

How did you get into IT?

My Dad took me to coding club on Saturdays (not my brother) and supported my Mum to do an IT degree when I was a teenager. She was (is?) DBA and programmer. I just followed the script but it led me to understand how important it is for parents and educators to encourage and support our next generation to explore these positions.