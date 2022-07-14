Rob Harding

Rob has worked at Capital One UK since 1999, rising through many positions before securing his role as chief operating officer. He has featured several times in the UK top 100 CIO report, a list of the most transformative CIOs in the UK economy. He also sits on Computacenter's advisory board, having previously been on the advisory boards of VMware, Oracle, SAS, Cisco, VCE, DxC Technology, Fujitsu and the FCA's advisory group on Open Finance.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

At Capital One, recruiting diverse talent is key in accomplishing our mission to change banking for good. Diversity is at the heart of Capital One's recruitment approach, from our graduate programme through to our experienced hires. All of our people leaders recognise the importance of building diverse teams and we implement our approach in partnership with our HR talent acquisition team.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

What makes you laugh?

I have a patterdale terrier rescue dog and she is always up to something that makes me laugh

How did you get into IT?

A degree in physics, a love of problem solving and joining National Grid's graduate programme as a business consultant.