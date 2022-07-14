Pankaj Kane

A senior technology leader with many years in the financial services industry, Pankaj has a track record of leading digital strategies. He is known for running technology innovation labs, building and introducing speech analytics, machine learning systems, bots and initiating new working methods. He has had an international career, working in Denmark and New Zealand as well as the UK.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

NatWest is committed to inclusion and diversity. This is fundamentally aligned to our purpose. There are numerous ways in which we ensure diversity in our recruitment process, right from candidates canvassing, ensuring diverse interview panel, role and job descriptions and furthermore support colleagues in carrying out their day to day responsibilities.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

Cloud, machine learning and the engineering platform technologies are super exciting. These collectively allow organisations to deliver superior customer and colleague experiences - faster, better, cheaper and safer.

What makes you laugh?

A good joke.

How did you get into IT?

More by chance than by design. After completing my finance related degrees, a software company offered me a chance to become a software engineer. I am glad I took it up 25 years ago.