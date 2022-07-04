Paul Jennings

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
Paul Jennings
Image:

Paul Jennings

Paul has a solid grounding in creating, reshaping and leading large IT teams in complex organisations, including Citi, SunGard Availability Services, AON, Legal & General, Surrey County Council, Imperial College London and DNAe. Today, he is IT Director at VIRTUS Data Centres, focusing on the pillars of IT: People, Process, Technology and Culture - to maximise results. 

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

I work closely with our internal Talent Acquisition Manager to ensure a consistent and fair recruitment process is undertaken.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

IoT and business analytics, as well as cyber security - both defence and response.

What do you to unwind?

I have recently re-joined the gym, had personal training sessions and find exercise the perfect de-stresser and great for wellbeing.

If you were an animal (other than human), which animal would you be and why?

A lion, I'm a Leo and have to relate to the lion! I've seen a pride of lions up close in Africa and completely fascinated by them.

What makes you laugh?

A lot ! Laughing is really important and infectious!

How did you get into IT?

I started out many years ago as an apprentice and was given a fantastic learning programme that to this day has put me in good stead.

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

TikTok defends its data regulation in letter to US senators, amid Chinese influence concerns

Tony Donoghue

More on Hacking

British Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts hijacked to promote crypto scams
Hacking

British Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts hijacked to promote crypto scams

However, everything was back to normal on both accounts by Sunday night

Dev Kundaliya
clock 04 July 2022 • 3 min read
G-Core Labs launches stand-alone solution to protect against SYN Flood DDoS attacks
Security

G-Core Labs launches stand-alone solution to protect against SYN Flood DDoS attacks

G-Core Labs and Intel have developed an XDP-based solution providing mitigation of DDoS attacks with low impact on overall latency.

Computing Staff
clock 30 June 2022 • 2 min read
AMD investigates alleged 450 GB data theft by RansomHouse group
Hacking

AMD investigates alleged 450 GB data theft by RansomHouse group

The group claims AMD had a weak password policy

Dev Kundaliya
clock 30 June 2022 • 3 min read