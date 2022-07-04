Paul Jennings

Paul has a solid grounding in creating, reshaping and leading large IT teams in complex organisations, including Citi, SunGard Availability Services, AON, Legal & General, Surrey County Council, Imperial College London and DNAe. Today, he is IT Director at VIRTUS Data Centres, focusing on the pillars of IT: People, Process, Technology and Culture - to maximise results.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

I work closely with our internal Talent Acquisition Manager to ensure a consistent and fair recruitment process is undertaken.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

IoT and business analytics, as well as cyber security - both defence and response.

What do you to unwind?

I have recently re-joined the gym, had personal training sessions and find exercise the perfect de-stresser and great for wellbeing.

If you were an animal (other than human), which animal would you be and why?

A lion, I'm a Leo and have to relate to the lion! I've seen a pride of lions up close in Africa and completely fascinated by them.

What makes you laugh?

A lot ! Laughing is really important and infectious!

How did you get into IT?

I started out many years ago as an apprentice and was given a fantastic learning programme that to this day has put me in good stead.