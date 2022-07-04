New Microsoft Defender feature identifies vulnerabilities in Android and iOS devices

Microsoft has added a new mobile network protection feature in Defender for Endpoint (MDE) that aids enterprises in identifying vulnerabilities affecting Android and iOS devices in their enterprise networks.

The new feature has been developed in response to the increasingly complex and risk-prone network environments resulting due to hybrid workplaces.

According to Microsoft, networks are getting more sophisticated, providing opportunities for criminal activities if left unattended.

"To combat this, Microsoft offers a mobile network protection feature in Defender for Endpoint that helps organizations identify, assess, and remediate endpoint weaknesses with the help of robust threat intelligence," Microsoft said.

"We are delighted to announce that users can now benefit from this new feature on both Android and iOS platforms with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint."

The new functionality will give security against malicious WiFi related attacks as well as malicious hardware such as pineapple devices - cheap gadgets that allows cybercriminals to steal data shared on public WiFi networks.

Additionally, it will send alerts if WiFi-related threat is discovered.

An in-app guided guidance to connect to secure networks will be provided to users of Android and iOS devices after the new Mobile Network Protection function has been enabled.

MDE will also provide push alerts when it finds open WiFi networks and warn users to switch networks if it detects a dubious or unsafe network.

Microsoft offers comprehensive instructions on setting network protection for Android and iOS devices through the Microsoft Endpoint Manager Admin centre, even though the capability is enabled by default on mobile devices.

After successfully logging in, users of iOS devices must give pre-existing onboarding permissions for storage and notification in order to allow Endpoint to alert them when a threat is discovered.

Users of Android devices must allow location permissions in order for MDE to monitor their networks and notify them of any dangers connected to WiFi.

MDE will only be able to provide limited protection against network threats and will only shield users from bogus certificates if the user refuses to grant location permissions.

This is a part of a larger effort to improve Defender for Endpoint's capabilities across all key platforms so that security teams can protect network endpoints with a single, integrated security solution.

Last month, the firm made the announcement that "Microsoft Defender for individuals" is now available to subscribers of Microsoft 365 Personal and Family on all supported platforms, including Windows, iOS, Android, and macOS.

Also last month, Microsoft introduced a new capability for MDE that allows enterprises to prevent attackers from moving laterally across the network using compromised unmanaged devices.

This new capability gives network administrators the ability to "contain" unmanaged Windows devices on their networks in the event that such devices have been hacked or are suspected of having been compromised.

In March, Microsoft introduced a security feature for Windows to block insecure drivers. That feature enables Windows users to block drivers that have known vulnerabilities by using Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) and a vulnerable driver blocklist.