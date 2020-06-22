Escaping 'Password Hell': biometrics of IT and security
Microchip implants? Bring 'em on I say!
Peter Cochrane is Professor of Sentient Systems at The University of Suffolk, UK Since the beginning of the industrial revolution, we have built systems and machines on the basis that people will just...
More on Security Technology
NSA pilots secure DNS model to protect against malware attacks
System will be rolled out to US defence contractors
A brief look at AI-enhanced security solutions
IT leaders aren't ready to hand over security to a benevolent machine just yet, but their next purchase will probably have an AI label
Microsoft adds UEFI scanner in Windows 10 to help detect firmware attacks
Performs security assessment by interacting directly with the motherboard chipset
Intel's anti-malware CET technology to be included in Tiger Lake CPUs
CET is designed to prevent malicious programmes from altering the control flow of applications, Intel says
AI-enhanced security: how much is hype?
IT leaders are cautiously welcoming towards AI-enhanced security tools but seek more clarity, research
Back to Top