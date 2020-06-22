Escaping 'Password Hell': biometrics of IT and security

Microchip implants? Bring 'em on I say!

One-touch ID is at your fingertips
One-touch ID is at your fingertips
  • Professor Peter Cochrane
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Peter Cochrane is Professor of Sentient Systems at The University of Suffolk, UK Since the beginning of the industrial revolution, we have built systems and machines on the basis that people will just...

To continue reading...

Upgrade

Computing helps IT leaders to make technology a revenue and innovation engine for their businesses. Our unique package of news and analysis enables you to discover what the smartest minds in the industry are doing and scan the horizon for what’s next

  • REAL-TIME NEWS AND ANALYSIS: find out what’s happening and why in the technology space including news on your competitors and regulators – delivered to your desktop or mobile in a daily newsletter
  • MARKET TRENDS: learn about the implications for you of the latest shifts in everything from AI to machine learning and blockchains – evaluated in a new monthly editor’s newsletter for CIOs
  • CIO INTERVIEWS: find out what fellow IT leaders are doing and why

Register

More on Security Technology