How the cloud can provide stability in a changing world
The concept of ‘wherever I lay my phone is my office' has become an integral part of modern workforce culture. The idea had taken root long before the coronavirus struck, as many of us began using our...
More on Cloud and Infrastructure
HashiCorp moves into cloud-ops managed services
HCP is analogous to MongoDB Atlas in that it will provide a cloud-based service offering ‘push-button' access to the company's products via a single control plane, CTO says
IBM Cloud suffers global outage, bringing down customer websites
The issue has been resolved now, according to IBM
MongoDB announces new search, cloud and edge capabilities
MongoDB is taking aim at developer silos, says senior product director Mat Keep
Amazon and Slack team up to take on common rival Microsoft
The new deal was negotiated separately from Slack's previous cloud contract with the AWS
UK signs cloud discount deal with Google to boost innovation
The government wants to open up the British cloud services market to more suppliers to provide best value for public sector departments
Back to Top