Why Apple's homomorphic encryption is a big deal

Enveil's Ellison Anne Williams on practical applications of homomorphic encryption

John Leonard
clock • 4 min read
Why Apple's homomorphic encryption is a big deal
Image:

Why Apple's homomorphic encryption is a big deal

Apple's inclusion of homomorphic encryption (HE) application in iOS 18 is a significant development in the field of privacy-enhancing technologies.

The main reason why it's a big deal is that Apple has demonstrated one of the first public-facing, mass-market use case for HE with its Live Caller ID Lookup feature in the upcoming iOS 18. This is...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Cloud encryption rates are disastrously low, research

Security

Cloud encryption rates are disastrously low, research

Come on in, the door's open

clock 05 June 2024 • 2 min read
Google publishes plans for post-quantum cryptography

Business Software

Google publishes plans for post-quantum cryptography

Secure email firm Tuta has also upgraded its systems to be quantum-proof

clock 12 March 2024 • 3 min read
Encryption backdoors violate human rights, says EU court

Privacy

Encryption backdoors violate human rights, says EU court

Implications for EU's own efforts to regulate encryption

clock 16 February 2024 • 3 min read
John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Judge upholds class action copyright case against AI image generation companies

Busy Microsoft Patch Tuesday fixes six actively exploited zero days

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Security Technology

Why Apple's homomorphic encryption is a big deal
Security Technology

Why Apple's homomorphic encryption is a big deal

Enveil's Ellison Anne Williams on practical applications of homomorphic encryption

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 15 August 2024 • 4 min read
CISO: Why we will probably stick with CrowdStrike
Security Technology

CISO: Why we will probably stick with CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike has to take 99% of the blame, but it could happen to others too

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 22 July 2024 • 3 min read
Going passwordless in mid-size organisations: benefits and challenges
Security Technology

Going passwordless in mid-size organisations: benefits and challenges

The banking world ushered in passwordless in the 2010s, but businesses have yet to catch up

Samara Lynn
clock 19 July 2024 • 6 min read