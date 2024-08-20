Microsoft mandates multi-factor authentication for Azure sign-in

Microsoft has announced that it will require all Azure sign-ins to be protected by multi-factor authentication (MFA) starting in the second half of 2024.
The move aims to enhance the protection of customer accounts against cyber threats. "As part of Microsoft's $20 billion dollar investment in security over the next five years and our commitment ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders