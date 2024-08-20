Microsoft apps for macOS vulnerable to hacking, researchers find

A vulnerability in the Microsoft apps for macOS has been discovered by security researchers from threat intelligence company Cisco Talos, which could allow hackers to access a Mac user's camera and microphone without their consent.
Cisco Talos uncovered a total of eight flaws in Microsoft apps running on macOS that could allow an attacker to control the device's resources without any user interaction. The attack involves ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders