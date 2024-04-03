Microsoft's lax security blasted by investigators after serious breach

Cascade of failings allowed Chinese hackers to access government emails, says US review board

John Leonard
clock • 3 min read
A damning report by the US Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB), has revealed a "cascade of errors and security failures" at Microsoft which allowed a major breach of its systems last year.

The attack, which took place in summer 2023, saw China-linked threat actor Storm-0558 access the Microsoft Exchange Online mailboxes of 22 organisations and more than 500 individuals, including sev...

You may also like
Microsoft, Google and Snap report strong quarterly results, IBM and Intel less so

Finance and Reporting

Microsoft, Google and Snap report strong quarterly results, IBM and Intel less so

Microsoft and Google see AI investments bearing fruit

clock 26 April 2024 • 4 min read
Big Tech's AI spending spree worries investors

Artificial Intelligence

Big Tech's AI spending spree worries investors

Zuckerberg says building a leading AI system will take several years and require significant investment

clock 26 April 2024 • 3 min read
US to block TikTok - ByteDance vows to fight back

Legislation and Regulation

US to block TikTok - ByteDance vows to fight back

Talks about a ban have finally progressed past the theoretical stage

clock 25 April 2024 • 3 min read
Microsoft, Google and Snap report strong quarterly results, IBM and Intel less so

How a council consolidated security tools and saved 40%

More on Security

BlueVoyant chooses Leeds for new Security Operations Centre
Security

BlueVoyant chooses Leeds for new Security Operations Centre

The new SOC will boost customer compliance with regulations like NIS2 and DORA

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 25 April 2024 • 4 min read
Met police disrupt LabHost scam-as-a-service website
Security

Met police disrupt LabHost scam-as-a-service website

Dozens arrested globally and thousands sent warnings

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 18 April 2024 • 3 min read
Last chance to register for Cybersecurity Festival 2024
Security

Last chance to register for Cybersecurity Festival 2024

Book your free place today

Computing Staff
clock 18 April 2024 • 2 min read