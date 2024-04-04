Microsoft claims 'most reliable logical qubits on record'

We're entering the age of resilient quantum computing, say Microsoft and Quantiniuum

Microsoft and Quantinuum pave the way for the next phase in quantum computing
Microsoft and Quantinuum pave the way for the next phase in quantum computing

Microsoft, in collaboration with hardware company Quantinuum, has claimed a major breakthrough in quantum error correction, which it says will propel the field into a new era of reliability and scalability.

Microsoft's quantum computing roadmap, unveiled in June 2023, laid out the company's vision for achieving a dependable quantum computing system. Its latest achievement is a steptowards that goal. ...

