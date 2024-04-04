Microsoft claims 'most reliable logical qubits on record'

Microsoft, in collaboration with hardware company Quantinuum, has claimed a major breakthrough in quantum error correction, which it says will propel the field into a new era of reliability and scalability.
Microsoft's quantum computing roadmap, unveiled in June 2023, laid out the company's vision for achieving a dependable quantum computing system. Its latest achievement is a steptowards that goal. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders