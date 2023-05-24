Meta to sell Giphy at $260 million+ loss

Ordered to sell by UK's competition regulator

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
Meta to sell Giphy at $260 million+ loss

In the same week as being hit with a $1 billion fine, Meta has agreed to sell GIF platform Giphy to stock image platform Shutterstock for $53 million: more than $260 million less than it paid for the platform just three years ago.

Meta paid between $315 million and $400 million for Giphy in 2020. The UK's competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), ordered Meta to divest itself of the platform the next year, due to competition concerns.

Meta appealed the ruling, but the CMA held firm and renewed its order in October.

The CMA was specifically concerned that Meta could limit other social media platforms' access to Giphy's large media library.

Ironically, Meta has now had to sign a deal to continue using Giphy's API.

It was the first time a regulator had forced a US tech firm to sell an already acquired company. The CMA has since stepped up its regulatory efforts, restricting or blocking other tech firms' deals.

Shutterstock has said Giphy will add "minimal" revenue this year. It will launch efforts to raise revenue using the platform next year.

Shutterstock CEO Paul Hennessy called the acquisition "an exciting next step" for the company.

The deal is expected to close next month, subject to customary closing conditions.

Meta is not only out the $262 million loss from the sale. It is also down more than $71 million from two fines the CMA imposed in October 2021 and February 2022, for going through with the acquisition without approval.

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

UK IT Awards: Winner share their top tips

Asian tech roundup: Japan goes hard on chips

More on Mergers and Acquisitions

EU approves Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal. Image credit: Microsoft
Mergers and Acquisitions

EU approves Microsoft-Activision deal

Denies CMA's block

Dev Kundaliya
clock 16 May 2023 • 3 min read
UK adds further restrictions to Activision-Microsoft merger
Mergers and Acquisitions

UK adds further restrictions to Activision-Microsoft merger

Companies now blocked from holding any stake in each other

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 12 May 2023 • 1 min read
UK regulator opens probe into Adobe's $20bn Figma acquisition
Mergers and Acquisitions

UK regulator opens probe into Adobe's $20bn Figma acquisition

CMA investigating whether the deal would lead to a significant reduction in competition in UK markets for goods or services

Dev Kundaliya
clock 04 May 2023 • 3 min read