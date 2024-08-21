CMA accepts Meta's changes to Marketplace data

Revisions 'go above and beyond the original commitments'

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
CMA accepts Meta's changes to Marketplace data

Meta has committed to new rules that restrict its use of advertising data to gain an unfair advantage.

The Competition and Markets Authority, the UK's competition regulator, has accepted Meta's proposed changes to how it uses advertising customers' data. In June 2021, the CMA launched an investig...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Tech stocks plunged in August amid concerns over AI costs

Finance

Tech stocks plunged in August amid concerns over AI costs

Nvidia's market value decreased by 7.7% to $2.92 trillion

clock 03 September 2024 • 3 min read
IT Essentials: Regulators hate this one simple trick

Legislation and Regulation

IT Essentials: Regulators hate this one simple trick

Deny, ignore, and carry on with business as usual

clock 02 September 2024 • 3 min read
UK competition watchdog closes probes into Apple, Google app stores

Legislation and Regulation

UK competition watchdog closes probes into Apple, Google app stores

But only for now

clock 22 August 2024 • 3 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Saving face: Five key considerations when navigating the use of facial recognition technology

Transport for London hit by cyber incident

Most read
01

Transport for London hit by cyber incident

03 September 2024 • 1 min read
02

School introduces UK's first 'teacherless' AI classroom

02 September 2024 • 4 min read
03

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
04

TikTok likely contributed to record AfD vote share in German elections

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
05

Nvidia stocks plummet 9.5% in one day

04 September 2024 • 1 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Legislation and Regulation

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine
Legislation and Regulation

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

Dutch regulator considers further action against the company executives

Dev Kundaliya
clock 04 September 2024 • 3 min read
IT Essentials: Regulators hate this one simple trick
Legislation and Regulation

IT Essentials: Regulators hate this one simple trick

Deny, ignore, and carry on with business as usual

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 02 September 2024 • 3 min read
Uber fined €290 million for privacy violations
Legislation and Regulation

Uber fined €290 million for privacy violations

The company plans to appeal

Dev Kundaliya
clock 27 August 2024 • 3 min read