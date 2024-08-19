Russia's AI-powered election interference efforts stalled, says Meta

In its latest security report, Meta said that despite thr Kremlin's continued use of coordinated inauthentic behaviour (CIB) through fake social media accounts, the social media firm has been successful in disrupting their operations.

According to the company, AI-powered deception campaigns offer only marginal benefits to threat actors.

Meta's actions come amid growing concerns that generative AI could be used to deceive or confuse voters in the US and other democracies, particularly as key elections approach.

Russia remains the primary source of CIB networks that Meta has dismantled since 2017, with 39 such operations having been identified. Iran and China follow with 30 and 11 CIB networks, respectively.

While Russia's AI tactics have not significantly troubled Meta, the company remains vigilant about the evolving risks posed by AI.

Meta expects Russia to continue promoting pro-Russia narratives and criticise candidates who support aid to Ukraine.

"Between now and the US elections in November, we expect Russia-based operations to promote supportive commentary about candidates who oppose aid to Ukraine and criticize those who advocate for aiding its defenses. This could take the shape of blaming economic hardships in the US on providing financial help to Ukraine, painting Ukraine's government as unreliable, or amplifying voices expressing pro-Russia views on the war and its prospects," the Meta report warns.

Since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia's online disinformation efforts have largely focused on undermining Ukraine and its allies.

Russian operatives have previously exploited social media platforms to exacerbate political tensions in the US, most notably during the 2016 presidential election.

The potential for generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT and DALL-E, to produce misleading content rapidly and at scale has experts worried about an unprecedented surge of disinformation ahead of the 2024 US election.

The report says AI has been used to create manipulated images and videos, translate or generate text, and craft fake news stories and summaries.

To combat these efforts, Meta is focusing on behavioural analysis rather than content, which it claims has proven effective in disrupting adversarial threat activity.

"When we investigate and remove these operations, we focus on behavior, not content — no matter who's behind them, what they post or whether they're foreign or domestic."

Moreover, the company reveals that it has observed influence campaigns often spanning multiple online platforms, with X (formerly Twitter) playing a role in amplifying fabricated content to make it seem more credible.

Meta has been collaborating with X and other internet companies, sharing its findings to build a unified defence against the spread of misinformation.

However, David Agranovich, Meta's security policy director, expressed concern about X's current state, noting that the platform is still undergoing a transition.

Since Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter and its rebranding as X, the company has seen significant changes, including the reduction of trust and safety teams and the scaling back of content moderation efforts.

These changes have led researchers to label X as a breeding ground for disinformation, making the task of combating such content even more challenging.

Meta says it has also identified a growing trend of for-hire campaigns, where contractors are employed to run low-quality, high-volume influence operations. The company warns that these operations may target journalists and public figures to spread misinformation and manipulate public debate.

"We encourage influential figures and the public at large to remain vigilant to avoid playing into the hands of deceptive operations attempting to manipulate public debate," it added.