UK competition watchdog closes probes into Apple, Google app stores

But only for now

clock • 3 min read
UK competition watchdog closes probes into Apple, Google app stores
Image:

UK competition watchdog closes probes into Apple, Google app stores

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced the closure of its investigations into Apple and Google's mobile app ecosystems.

The regulator now plans to wait for the introduction of new digital markets laws before taking any further steps to address concerns about the companies' app store practices. Both Apple and Goog...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Google launches new image generation model with improved capabilities and safeguards

Artificial Intelligence

Google launches new image generation model with improved capabilities and safeguards

Previous version was criticised for historical inaccuracies in generated images

clock 30 August 2024 • 2 min read
CMA accepts Meta's changes to Marketplace data

Legislation and Regulation

CMA accepts Meta's changes to Marketplace data

Revisions 'go above and beyond the original commitments'

clock 21 August 2024 • 2 min read
Breaking tech monopolies: Preventing the overreach of big tech giants

Cloud Computing

Breaking tech monopolies: Preventing the overreach of big tech giants

Dangers of dependence on a handful of powerful tech companies

clock 21 August 2024 • 4 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

Tech stocks plunged in August amid concerns over AI costs

Most read
01

Transport for London hit by cyber incident

03 September 2024 • 1 min read
02

School introduces UK's first 'teacherless' AI classroom

02 September 2024 • 4 min read
03

SSO is dead: Why the age of zero trust demands secure explicit sign-on

03 September 2024 • 5 min read
04

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
05

TikTok likely contributed to record AfD vote share in German elections

04 September 2024 • 3 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Legislation and Regulation

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine
Legislation and Regulation

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

Dutch regulator considers further action against the company executives

Dev Kundaliya
clock 04 September 2024 • 3 min read
IT Essentials: Regulators hate this one simple trick
Legislation and Regulation

IT Essentials: Regulators hate this one simple trick

Deny, ignore, and carry on with business as usual

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 02 September 2024 • 3 min read
Uber fined €290 million for privacy violations
Legislation and Regulation

Uber fined €290 million for privacy violations

The company plans to appeal

Dev Kundaliya
clock 27 August 2024 • 3 min read