Microsoft Build 2023 intensifies Windows AI efforts

Microsoft is intensifying its focus on AI, announcing a set of updates at Build 2023 integrating the technology into products including Windows 11, Microsoft 365.

ChatGPT gets up to date

Microsoft is integrating Bing with ChatGPT. The chatbot's knowledge previously ended at 2021, but this update will enable it to provide responses directly from the live internet.

"ChatGPT will now have a world-class search engine built-in to provide timelier and more up-to-date answers with access from the web," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

"Now, ChatGPT answers can be grounded by search and web data and include citations so you can learn more — all directly from within chat."

The Bing-ChatGPT integration is available for ChatGPT Plus subscribers now. Free users will be able to access the service "soon" via a plugin.

Copilot on Windows 11

Microsoft is also introducing its AI Copilot functionality to Windows 11 as a built-in tool. This new feature, called "Windows Copilot," makes Windows 11 the first PC platform to offer centralised AI assistance by default.

Windows Copilot is able to analyse on-screen content and provide contextual suggestions and actions, based on the user's current view.

The new Copilot feature serves as a comprehensive "personal assistant" for various tasks within the operating system, effectively replacing its predecessor, Cortana.

Some of Windows Copilot's functionality includes configuring Windows settings, launching applications, analysing text and images within apps, initiating snap assist and checking for updates.

A dedicated button Copilot button will be available on the Taskbar. That button will launch a chat box where users can input commands, ask questions, and interact with Copilot.

Microsoft expects to release the preview version of Copilot for Windows 11 in June.

New plug-ins come to Bing chat

Microsoft is broadening the availability of plug-ins for Bing. to do it is leveraging a standard adopted by OpenAI, and facilitating smoother interactions between businesses and consumers in the search engine.

The expansion sees third-party plug-ins from notable companies like Expedia, Zillow and Instacart added to Bing's chat conversations.

As an example, users asking Bing for travel recommendations can now book their trips directly through Expedia, or transform recipe suggestions into shopping lists on Instacart.

This is directly related to the addition of plug-ins to ChatGPT in March.

Microsoft 365 Copilot supports plug-ins

Microsoft has also added plug-ins to Microsoft 365 Copilot. The AI assistant will support three primary types of plug-ins: Teams messages extensions, Power Platform connectors, and tools utilising ChatGPT technology.

Users will be able to select from an array of third-party plug-ins, including offerings from companies like Atlassian and Adobe.

New features for Windows 11

In addition to the above, Microsoft announced several other upcoming features for Windows 11. These are mostly smaller, quality of life updates.

For example, users will now be able to control RGB peripherals directly from within the OS itself, eliminating the need to rely on third-party applications like Razer Synapse.

Other updates include: